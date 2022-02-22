Play video

WATCH: Full analysis from UTV's Health Reporter Deborah McAleese:

The Health Minister Robin Swann has said he will "carefully consider" the Living with Covid Plan unveiled for England yesterday.

The Prime Minister outlined plans for England for self-isolation to be dropped from Thursday for those who test positive for Covid-19. Free universal testing will also end in England on April 1.

Robin Swann said he will looks at the implications of the plan for Northern Ireland but added that no decisions have yet to be taken on any changes to Test and Trace rules here.

He did however say the programme would remain "under review to ensure it remains proportionate and effective."

“Our key priorities for testing include ensuring that it is prioritised for those who need it most.

"It is also imperative that we have appropriate contingency planning in place, with flexible testing capability which can be rapidly deployed to respond to any future variants or seasonal surges.

"Robust surveillance systems must also be maintained, to ensure any new developments in the pandemic are swiftly detected," Mr Swann said.

“Keeping the public safe, in particular those at highest risk of severe illness, will continue to be at the centre of our considerations.

"Any policy changes will be informed by the latest clinical and scientific advice and consideration of the COVID situation in Northern Ireland.”

The Minister also highlighted the importance of a cautious approach due to the continuing high numbers of daily infections and the continued pressure on hospitals.

He also urged people to continue to receive their booster jab, wear face coverings, meet outdoors or in well ventilated spaces, and take PCR tests and regular lateral flow tests.

Robin Swann was speaking as it was announced that an additional Covid-19 booster jab will be offered to the most vulnerable to the virus from the spring.

An extra jab will be offered to people aged 75 years and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and people aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed.

The JCVI says it expects those people will be offered a further booster in the autumn of 2022, ahead of winter which it says is "the season when the threat from Covid-19 is greatest".