A new spring Covid booster vaccination campaign has been announced for the UK, meaning some eligible people are being offered a fourth dose.

Northern Ireland is about to rollout its 'spring shot' campaign, following recommendations from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation's (JCVI)

Certain age groups and vulnerable people are being offered the extra dose, to top up their protection against the virus.

But who will be offered the vaccine and why is the booster programme being extended?

UTV News explains everything you need to know about how the latest rollout will affect people in Northern Ireland.

Who is eligible for a booster?

The jab will be offered to those aged 75 and over

It will also be available to those over the age of 12 who are immunosuppressed.

Residents in care homes for older adults are also eligible.

Most people in this group should have received their most recent vaccine dose in September or October 2021.

It is recommended that this cohort of people receive their booster six months after their last jab.

Why is a booster jab necessary?

The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency has indicated that protection against mild illness appears to wane over time.

This means that it is important for those who are particularly vulnerable to get the extra jab.

While the jab is being offered as a top-up layer of protection, health authorities assure it doesn't mean the vaccine is failing to do its job.

Data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) does show that three vaccine doses do provide a good level of protection against serious illness and hospitalisation.

The UK's vaccine programme has dramatically reduced rates of Covid deaths.

Which vaccine will people be offered?

Eligible adults aged 18 and over will get either a 50mcg dose of the Moderna vaccine or 30mcg of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Those aged 12 to 18 years will get a 30mcg shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

What has the JCVI said about plans going forwards for the vaccination programme?

It has published interim guidance on a potential autumn vaccination programme.

It would mainly be targeted at those at a higher risk of severe Covid, such as older people and those in clinical risk groups.

The JCVI's latest guidance also said whilst there are uncertainties ahead, it is likely the threat from Covid will continue to be highest during the winter period.