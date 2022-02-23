The leader of the TUV has compared the Russian invasion of Ukraine with the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Jim Allister was speaking at an anti-NI Protocol demonstration at Carlton Street Orange Hall in Portadown on Wednesday evening.

He said it appeared easier for the government to appear tough on Russian aggression in Ukraine than on taking action on the protocol.

Mr Allister said: “The world is rightly outraged by the Russian aggression towards Ukraine, with the United Kingdom government front and centre of the condemnation.

“Sovereignty is the core issue - the right not to be ruled by a foreign power.”

He added: “Likewise, though on a more discreet scale, sovereignty is the key issue when it comes to the iniquitous EU protocol.

“By its pernicious processes EU sovereignty has been established over the trade and economy of Northern Ireland.”

The protocol was agreed between the EU and the UK in a bid to prevent a border between Northern Ireland and the Republic following the UK's departure from the bloc. It effectively puts a trade border down the Irish Sea and sees Northern Ireland follow some EU rules.

In 2021, a High Court judge found that the Withdrawal Agreement Act, which introduced the protocol, conflicts with Article six of the Act of Union, drawn up to ensure equal trade footing between Britain and Ireland.

However, he ruled that the new legislation overrides older law which cannot obstruct the clear specific will of Parliament.

The UK Government is seeking substantial changes to the protocol arguing that it is hampering the free movement of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK and damaging community relations.

Following a meeting on Monday, the UK and EU reiterated their determination to find "durable solutions" to the NI Protocol.

The demonstration took place at Carlton Street Orange Hall Credit: UTV/Jim O'Hagan

Speaking in Co Armagh, Jim Allister said: “Our government still fails to stand up for the restoration of UK sovereignty over Northern Ireland.

“Tough talk over Ukraine seems easier than meaningful action over the Union-dismantling Protocol. Instead, we get endless rounds of talks with Brussels, but no action.”

Wednesday’s demonstration comes after another rally in Co Armagh during which the DUP MP Sammy Wilson was repeatedly interrupted as he attempted to deliver a speech at an event in Markethill.

Like Mr Allister, the East Antrim MP also compared the EU’s handling of Northern Ireland in the Brexit process with Vladimir Putin’s annexation of Crimea in Ukraine.

However, his comments were often drowned out as angry crowd members accused his party of botching the Brexit process.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson later wrote to party members saying that their political unionist opponents needed to "wise up."

Yet another anti-protocol rally was to take place in Crossgar on Friday however organisers chose to cancel the event following the death of DUP MLA Christopher Stalford. It will instead take place on Friday 11 March.

On Wednesday, Jim Allister was joined by a number of speakers at the rally including loyalist bloggers Moore Holmes and Jamie Bryson.

Mr Bryson described the post-Brexit trading arrangements as the “greatest ever threat to our cherished way of life as part of the United Kingdom".

He said: “This issue cannot be ignored, it will not go away. Political unionism should not, and in any event will not be permitted to, pretend it doesn’t exist.

“It must be confronted head on. There is no middle path.”

The loyalist blogger told the crowd: “It is time for a collective and united unionist stand in defence of that which our forefathers fought and died to maintain. The time is not coming when we must stand, the time is here now.”