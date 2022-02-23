A rally to protest the Northern Ireland Protocol is to take place in Portadown on Wednesday evening.

The event will take place at the Carlton Street Orange Hall.

Speakers include TUV leader, Jim Allister, loyalist activists Moore Holmes and Jamie Bryson, the TUV's Darrin Foster with local independent unionist councillor Paul Berry also set to appear.

A moment of silence is expected to take place following the death of DUP MLA Christopher Stalford.

Another anti-protocol rally that was supposed to take place later this week in Crossgar has been postponed, after the DUP MLA's death.

There has been a series of anti-protocol rallies held across Northern Ireland recently in opposition to the post-Brexit trading arrangement.

At an event in Markethill in Co Armagh last Friday, one attendee, the DUP MP Sammy Wilson was repeatedly interrupted as he attempted to deliver his speech.

During his address, Mr Wilson compared the EU’s handling of Northern Ireland in the Brexit process with Vladimir Putin’s annexation of Crimea in Ukraine.

However, his comments were often drowned out as angry crowd members accused his party of botching the Brexit process.

At one point in Mr Wilson’s speech, Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister intervened and appealed to those in attendance to hear him out.

Following the rally, the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson wrote to party members saying its unionist opponents needed to "wise up."

The protocol was agreed between the EU and the UK in a bid to prevent a border between Northern Ireland and the Republic following the UK's departure from the bloc. It effectively puts a trade border down the Irish Sea and sees Northern Ireland follow some EU rules.

The UK Government is seeking substantial changes to the protocol arguing that it is hampering the free movement of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK and damaging community relations