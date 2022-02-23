Four more people who previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have died, the Department of Health has reported.

Another 2,294 confirmed cases of the virus were also recorded in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

New cases are decreasing. There were 16,692 in the past week, compared to 19,402 in the seven days previous.

Hospital capacity is at 107%. Nine hospitals are over capacity. There are 230 more beds occupied than the system can cope with.

On Wednesday morning, there were 480 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with six in intensive care and on a ventilator.

Admissions are dropping. There were 215 admissions in the past week compared to 261 in the previous seven days.

On Tuesday, two hospital trusts warned of huge pressures on the system. Antrim Area Hospital was on the verge of a major incident, while the South Eastern Trust appealed for off-duty staff to report for work.

The ambulance service also reported severe pressure.

Deaths have increased over the past seven days to 24. That is up two from the previous week.

The department's figure for those who died after a Covid infection has risen to 3,193.

There are 163 care homes with confirmed coronavrius outbreaks.

Meanwhile, the department reports over 3.7million vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.