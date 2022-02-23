An inquest into the death of Michael McGibbon, who died following a dissident republican attack in north Belfast in 2016, was told how his wife "packed a hospital bag just in case they did shoot him".

The inquest was also told of how the nurse frantically tried to save his life.

The 33-year-old was ordered to meet the so-called 'New IRA' in an alleyway at Butler Place in the Ardoyne area. He was shot three times with one bullet severing an artery.

The coroner was told how two very aggressive and angry men called to Mr McGibbon’s home days before the attack asking for a "yarn" saying they were from "the ra".

They left when his wife screamed: "I have four children in here".

The couple reported the incident to the PSNI.

Mr McGibbon was later ordered to meet with the ‘RA’ at 10pm on April 15 and warned if he did not appear he would have to leave the country. Wife Joanne McGibbon’s police statements were read out during the inquest sitting in Banbridge on Wednesday.

She described how scared she was and how she wanted to save her husband. She kept asking him what, if anything, he had done to bring such attention to himself. He told her the only thing he could think of was he made some comment about a partner of a male over a year ago. The inquest was told how Michael didn’t think there was a genuine threat. In the moments before Mr McGibbon left the family home she said she worried they were her last hours with her husband. She told police how Mr Gibbon sent her a text saying he "loved me forever and ever, do you love me?". The inquest was told how Michael McGibbon told his wife he had to go to protect his family and he didn’t think they would shoot him. They kissed and hugged and he left. A short time later three shots were heard in the area. Joanne McGibbon ran to the scene in an alleyway closeby while calling 999 on the way. When she arrived the inquest heard the frantic efforts she to save her husband. Mr McGibbon was struggling to breathe and Joanne gave him CPR. He was taken to hospital where he had emergency surgery. The final moments where then read out. As they turned off the machine Joanne McGibbon told police she held Michael’s hand and told him "go be happy, don’t hang around, go be happy". The inquest heard from other witnesses including police and the ambulance service. Opening the inquest the coroner said: "I am not here to find fault or attribute blame. That is not the job of an inquest. This is a fact finding investigation."