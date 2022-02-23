Play video

WATCH: UTV Weather Presenter Louise Small has all the details:

Strong winds and heavy snow are expected to hit Northern Ireland with weather warnings in place.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds and heavy snow across more northern western parts of Northern Ireland.

It comes into force at 1pm today.

Frequent heavy snow showers are likely, with very gusty winds which could lead to blizzard like conditions.

The warning remains in place until 3pm on Thursday with frequent wintry showers continuing.

The Met Office said there is a small chance of flying debris, with damage to buildings along with the likelihood of some travel disruption.

Whilst the latest weather is not a named storm, there is still the possibility of disruption.

In the last week, Northern Ireland has been battered by Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

The latest weather warning will be a concern for flood-stricken residents of the Boho area of Fermanagh.

Local residents say they are trapped inside their homes after just a few days of rain. Credit: UTV

Rural families repeatedly cut off due to flooding in the area are calling for urgent action, saying they are ‘living in fear’ every time there is a storm.