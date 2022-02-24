Fears of violence toward a Sinn Fein member granted anonymity for his challenge to DUP Minister Edwin Poots ordering a halt on Irish Sea border checks are being “overcooked”, the High Court has been told.

A journalist contesting the reporting restriction argued that another high-profile unionist’s reference to a “guerrilla warfare” fight against the Northern Ireland Protocol was wrongly portrayed. Adam Kula said: “The applicant is overcooking the threat of violence, relying on a single, plainly metaphorical remark by Sammy Wilson.” Mr Poots is facing legal action over instructing his officials earlier this month to stop the post-Brexit checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

The step taken by the Stormont Agriculture Minister came amid continued DUP opposition to the Protocol due to claims it threatens the region’s status within the UK. A judge has ordered a suspension of the directions issued by Mr Poots pending the outcome of two separate challenges to the legality of his decision. One of the applications for judicial review is being taken by an unnamed member of Sinn Fein. The man secured anonymity after lawyers contended that the need for open justice was outweighed by possible repercussions for his safety. They set out how the case involves highly contentious issues which have already sparked angry protests and rioting. But Mr Kula, a reporter with the Belfast News Letter, urged the court to lift the prohibition on identifying the applicant. Disputing concerns over a comment about fighting the Protocol attributed to Mr Wilson, the journalist insisted it was clearly and obviously not a literal call for guerilla warfare. The East Antrim MP subsequently explained he was using metaphorical language, and is on the record as being staunchly opposed to loyalist paramilitarism, the court was told. Mr Kula submitted: “Reliance on a single iteration of the phrase 'guerilla warfare' in a plainly allegorical context hardly amounts to a declaration of physical warfare.” He also argued against relying on the man being known to loyalist paramilitaries as a reason for maintaining the reporting restrictions. On that basis all members of judiciary, reporters, and politicians could also legitimately avail of anonymity, Mr Kula suggested. Ronan Lavery QC, representing the applicant, stressed his client brought proceedings as a private citizen, and not on behalf of a political party. “Of course the principle of open justice applies, and anonymity should be exercised sparingly,” counsel said. “But you have someone who has previously been the victim of threats, and a background of violence surrounding this particular issue.” Following submissions Mr Justice Colton reserved his decision on the reporting restrictions challenge. Outside court a solicitor for the unidentified applicant, Ciaran O’Hare of McIvor Farrell, stated: “The issues surrounding the protocol continue to be a source of tension within our society and therefore, we are of the view that our client ought to continue to remain anonymous.