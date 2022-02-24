Heavy snow showers have hit parts of Northern Ireland overnight, with freezing temperatures.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place for northern and western parts of Northern Ireland.

The Met Office has warned of frequent heavy snow showers , along with very gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.

The warning, which also covers much of Scotland, has been in place from 5pm yesterday and is to remain in place until 8pm.

It is the latest spell of bad weather to hit Northern Ireland after three named storms in recent days with Dudley, Eugene and Franklin - however, today's weather has not been given the status of a 'named storm.'

In a morning update, the Department for Infrastructure said that temperatures fell below freezing during the night.

"Salting and ploughing of roads on the scheduled network has taken place throughout the early hours of this morning," a spokesperson said.

"Dfi Roads Engineers will continue to monitor the weather and road surface temperatures and will undertake additional gritting of the scheduled network if required," the statement added.

WATCH: Latest weather forecast by UTV's Louise Small: