Why would the current leader of the DUP have been approached to leave his party last summer? Why would the UUP think Sir Jeffrey Donaldson might have joined them?

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is keen to portray last summer's discussions with the UUP as discussions on the future of unionism and how to unify the tradition.

The UUP have not made an official statement on this row, but UTV understands that members of the party are surprised that Sir Jeffrey would frame the talks in this way.

To understand this story, we have to go back to some old divisions in the DUP, UUP and unionism in general, as well as Sir Jeffrey's own varied political past.

'To rat or re-rat': How politicians defect

Defections are always dramatic but they are hardly unprecedented. Some of the most famous figures in politics have swapped parties throughout their careers.

It's most common for people to move parties in their youth before they launch public political careers. Mary-Lou McDonald was a member of Fianna Fáil before she joined Sinn Féin. Ronald Regan, the famous Republican President of America, had been a Democrat as a younger man.

People change their views as they get older. Very few of us have exactly the same politics at 50 that we did at 15.

Defections by serving politicians are rarer but not unheard of. Once a politician has personal and professional ties to a party, and a public image as part of it, it becomes trickier for them to join a new party without damaging their careers and reputations.

Christian Wakeford, MP for Bury South, swapped parties back in January. Sir Jeffrey's first political boss, Enoch Powell, had joined the Ulster Unionists after leaving his position as a high-profile and controversial member of the British Conservative party.

Winston Churchill was twice Prime Minister of the UK, and twice defected parties. Credit: PA Wire

And the most famous of all British politicians was a specialist in defection. Winston Churchill defected not once but twice, leaving the Conservative Party for their Liberal rivals in 1904, and then re-joining the Conservatives in 1924.

Political re-defections are much rarer. Once a politician has left a party, they have burned many personal and political bridges. Churchill himself recognised the difficulty of this manoeuvre, and is reported to have said: "Anyone can rat, but it takes a certain amount of ingenuity to re-rat."

A UUP man

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson started his career as a member of the Ulster Unionist Party. His first job in politics was in 1982, working for UUP MP for South Down Enoch Powell. Donaldson moved through the ranks of the party, first becoming an MLA in 1985, and became MP for Lagan Valley in 1997.

Donaldson was a high-profile member of the UUP. He was with then UUP leader David Trimble when he visited Washington in 1994. Donaldson was also part of the UUP team negotiating a peace settlement in the late 90s and it was this issue that would end his membership of the UUP.

"The Party has abandoned core principles" - Against the Agreement

The Good Friday Agreement was unpopular among many unionist politicians and voters. While peace was supported in principle, there was significant debate around the terms of the agreement, and about the participation of republicans in the peace process.

Donaldson wanted the IRA to fully "decommission" their arsenal of weapons before allowing Sinn Féin to become part of the devolved government. He further opposed plans to reform the then police service of Northern Ireland, the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC).

Donaldson was not alone in his opposition. A number of high-profile UUP members were opposed to what they saw as concessions to republicanism. Then UUP Ulster Unionist council member Arlene Foster was also an opponent of David Trimble as the then leader tried to find a peace settlement acceptable to his hardline members.

Donaldson fought a number of quite public battles to change the direction of the party. Ultimately, he was unable to get the changes he wanted from David Trimble. He resigned from the party in December 2003, along with fellow hardliners Arlene Foster and Norah Beare.

Donaldson claimed that it was the UUP that had really abandoned its "core principles". He understood his defection as a way of staying true to unionist values.

Crossing the divide and rifts within the DUP

Jeffrey Donaldson joined the DUP in January 2004, along with Arlene Foster. He's stayed in the party ever since, rising through the ranks.

The DUP gained pre-eminence in unionism, and NI politics, by accepting a broader political class and electorate, but it left lingering tensions within the party.

There's a soft divide in the DUP between the older "Paisleyite" membership, and the more modern group of former UUP women and men who switched to the party in opposition to the Good Friday Agreement. This isn't a clear-cut split in the party, although two of the last three leaders of the DUP were formerly UUP members.

The real divisions within the DUP are the wounds left behind by last year's leadership battles. The deposing of Arlene Foster, the accession and swift fall of Edwin Poots, and finally Sir Jeffrey's rise to power.

Within all this game of leadership musical chairs, there were many bitter rows within the DUP. Members of the South Down constituency alleged that there was a "purge" being carried out against opponents of Mr Poots. A former advisor of Arlene Foster said that Poots' election would have a "toxic legacy."

It was during the three-week rule of his rival Edwin Poots, when the conflict within the DUP was at its most bitter, that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson held discussions with the UUP.

The substance of these talks is still debated by the various participants. Sir Jeffrey's own history as a former UUP member and someone embroiled in a bitter internal fight within the DUP is a large part of what makes this news so fascinating.