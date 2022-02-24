Man arrested in Ballymoney over suspected online grooming of child

A 53-year-old man has been arrested in the Ballymoney area of Co Antrim by detectives from the PSNI’s Chief Sexual Exploitation team.

The arrest was made shortly before 5am on Thursday, following what has been described as a “proactive policing operation”.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of a sex offence with a child.

He remains in custody, assisting police with their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan, from the Public Protection Branch, is warning parents to be on their guard when it comes to online safety.

“We know that children are being groomed online in Northern Ireland,” she said.

“Children now have access to numerous digital devices at home, meaning they are at greater risk to be targeted by online predators.

“We want to help parents understand the dangers online and encourage them to have the same safeguarding conversations that they would if their children were leaving the house to go outside to play.”

DCI Brennan added: “Just because they are in their room on their devices, doesn’t mean they are safe. Your child could be talking to anyone online.

“Check in regularly, find out who they are talking to, and educate yourself and your child about the importance of online safety.”