'Necessity vs wish list' - How NIFL will divvy up NI stadia funding

Necessity versus wish list.

That's how the Northern Ireland Football League will divide the money set aside for Sub Regional Stadia funding.

NIFL consists of 43 clubs and each one will want a bite of the cherry.

Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor held a meeting with representatives from the member clubs this week to lay out initial plans.

He said: "We had very productive talks with the Communities Minister and her department last Thursday and those have continued on," explained Lawlor.

"Part of the meeting was a plea from myself and the Chairman and the board to explain we need to work together for the good of senior football.

"There is not going to be enough money to go around everyone, but necessity to grow the league and move the league forward is so important for us.

"It was well received by the clubs and I think there was an agreement with us in the room. As a professional organisation we must be mature to move forward."

Mr Lawlor continued: "There are people who will wish to finish off projects at their grounds but we have to ask is it a necessity? There are a number of clubs that have necessity, The Oval is one of those projects.

"There are similar grounds that need investment, I feel the prioirty should be to upgrade those grounds to keep the clubs open and functioning.

"Once we cover the necessities, the wish lists will come down the line."

Minister Hargey has acknowledged further money will be needed to support local football in the future.

Once Deirdre Hargey gets the backing of Executive colleagues she will decide on a programme that will be rolled out.

"This is not going to be the be all and end all for Irish League football, we have spoken to the Minister about further funding. We need to figure out what that need is and go back to the Minister in the future.

"We haven't got any money at this moment in time, we have a Minister who seems very willing to work with us. We need to keep lobbying for more funding."NIFL will bid for a large chunk of the money but the IFA will also be lobbying for funding for a national training centre and local councils will also want to upgrade their facilities

Once the Minister gets the backing of her executive colleagues she will decide on a programme that will be rolled out to clubs and there will be an application process."I don't think there will be any money this season in anyone's bank accounts. I would hope and pray by the end of the season a programme will be released, hopefully before an election."