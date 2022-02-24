Tributes to Sammy Mackie after death of 'Yer Man'

Tributes have been paid following the death of the well-known entertainer Sammy Mackie.

He passed away on Tuesday at the age of 82.

Most famously, Sammy became a household name in 1982 when he put the life into the World Cup mascot "I'm Yer Man."

However, he started his love of comedy in the army when he specialised in entertaining troops.

He continued treading the boards and got his first break playing opposite James Young at the Group Theatre.

This left a love of the theatre which Sammy never lost and was instrumental in the forming of the Personality Players.

In later years he then hit the big screen with small roles in "The city of Embers" and "Man about dog".