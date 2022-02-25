Play video

Former Northern Ireland international Dean Shiels has played a key role in the success of the international women's team over the past couple of years.

But he's also putting his stamp on the local game with his club side Dungannon Swifts.

It's almost one year since Shiels entered management, after a successful playing career.

And since March 4, 2021 he has made great progress.

He recently won the NIFWA Aktivora Manager of the Month award and his captain Oisin Smyth proved Dungannon Swifts can be a successful pathway to full time football with a move to Oxford United during the January transfer window.

Dean learnt his trade from his father Kenny who has been in management since 1992.

His first taste of coaching came when he joined up as his dad's assistant with Northern Ireland's women.

Together they have helped guide the team to their first major tournament at this summer's Euros against all the odds.

"I'm proud of Dean because there is a lot of good in what he is doing for the good of the game," explained his dad Kenny.

"He has stuck to his principles and the Irish League needs that."