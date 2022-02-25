Christoper Stalford's wife has said her children will remember their father as the "best dad in the world".

Laura Stalford said the messages of comfort of support had been overwhelming over the past week since his death was announced.

She released the statement ahead of her husband's funeral which is to take place at Ravenhill Presbyterian Church on Saturday.

The 39-year-old DUP MLA and father of four's died suddenly last weekend.

"It is uplifting to read such heartfelt memories and tributes to the wonderful man we all knew and loved," Laura Stalford said in a statement on Facebook.

"I know when the children look back they will be so proud of their daddy they described as 'the best dad in the world'.

"We would like to thank everyone as their kind words are helping more than they will ever know," her statement added.

Mr Stalford's death caused shock and prompted an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum. On Monday MLAs gathered to pay tribute to the deputy principal speaker.