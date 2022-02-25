Play video

Large crowds gathered outside of Belfast City Hall on Friday evening to protests Russia's invasion of Ukraine and to show support for the embattled Ukrainian population.

The rally in Belfast was one of many across the UK, Ireland and Europe held on the day after President Vladimir Putin of Russia ordered an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Many protesters had Ukrainian flags, either draped over their shoulders or waving in the air. A band played a chorus of drums and people held signs denouncing the aggression of the Russian state.

Protesters show their support for Ukraine outside of Belfast City Hall Credit: Pacemaker

Many of the protesters, including a number of the organisers, were Ukrainians living in Northern Ireland with family back in the war-torn country. "We would like to support our families and friends" said one protester holding a Ukrainian flag.

"We just want to show that our hearts are with them."

There were also many people of Northern Irish background showing solidarity both with their Ukrainian neighbours and the citizens of the European country.

Another protester at the Belfast rally told UTV "I think the prospect of war is going to cause untold misery and suffering".

Protesters of all ages turned out to show solidarity Credit: Pacemaker

A number of speakers addressed the crowd, including a number of Ukrainian nationals. One told the crowd: "This meeting was created just to join everybody and show that people don't war, Ukrainians don't want war."

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland programme director, said: “The horror of war which Russia is now inflicting on the civilian population of Ukraine is a reminder of the reason so many people are forced to become refugees."

He continued: “It is our duty as a country to welcome them with open arms. That is our legal obligation and our moral imperative.

“As citizens, I know that we will be part of welcoming them and we will insist that our government, at Stormont and in Westminster, steps up to their responsibilities.”

The invasion of Ukraine comes at the end of weeks of rising tensions in the region, and years of lower-level conflict in the east of the country.