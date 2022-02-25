Hundreds of people have been given potentially inaccurate Covid-19 test results following a laboratory error in the Southern Trust.

It's thought 193 people were given an inaccurate result following swabs taken between February 11 and 16, 2022.

The trust apologised for any stress the incident had caused and said an investigation had been launched.

It refused to comment on reports some of those wrongly diagnosed were put into Covid wards.

The Southern Trust encompasses hospitals including Craigavon Area and Daisy Hill Hospitals. Credit: Pacemaker

In a statement, a spokesperson for the trust said: "As a precautionary measure, all swabs taken between these dates are being reviewed.

"Early investigation has indicated the issue may be linked to one bottle of solution used in laboratory processes.

"The swabs in question are being re-processed and we are contacting those people affected," the statement said.

"All will be offered a retest and we are managing each person’s individual circumstances as required.

"A deep clean of the laboratory has been completed, and full review of laboratory processes is underway.

"The trust apologises for any stress the incident has caused and continues to work closely with the Public Health Agency on this matter," the statement added.