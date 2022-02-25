Carrick Rangers and Linfield Irish Premiership fixture called off after positive Covid case

The game was to be staged at Carrick's Taylor's Avenue ground.

An Irish Premiership fixture has been called off following a positive Covid case.

The league match between Carrick Rangers and leaders Linfield was due to take place on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) confirmed that it has been postponed "in line with the NI Football League's Covid Case Policy. "

Five fixtures are still scheduled for Saturday.

  • Cliftonville v Crusaders

  • Coleraine v Ballymena United

  • Dungannon Swifts v Larne

  • Glenavon v Glentoran

  • Portadown v Warrenpoint Town

All five games are due to kick-off at 3pm.