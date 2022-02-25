Carrick Rangers and Linfield Irish Premiership fixture called off after positive Covid case
An Irish Premiership fixture has been called off following a positive Covid case.
The league match between Carrick Rangers and leaders Linfield was due to take place on Friday evening.
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) confirmed that it has been postponed "in line with the NI Football League's Covid Case Policy. "
Five fixtures are still scheduled for Saturday.
Cliftonville v Crusaders
Coleraine v Ballymena United
Dungannon Swifts v Larne
Glenavon v Glentoran
Portadown v Warrenpoint Town
All five games are due to kick-off at 3pm.