An Irish Premiership fixture has been called off following a positive Covid case.

The league match between Carrick Rangers and leaders Linfield was due to take place on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) confirmed that it has been postponed "in line with the NI Football League's Covid Case Policy. "

Five fixtures are still scheduled for Saturday.

Cliftonville v Crusaders

Coleraine v Ballymena United

Dungannon Swifts v Larne

Glenavon v Glentoran

Portadown v Warrenpoint Town

All five games are due to kick-off at 3pm.