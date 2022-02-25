Leah McCourt to take centre stage in Bellator co-main event

Play video

Leah McCourt takes centre stage in Dublin in the co-main event at Bellator 275. McCourt faces Dublin's Sinead Kavanagh in an exciting domestic showdown at the 3 Arena on Friday night. The 29-year-old has made her intentions of becoming a World Champion very clear. She became IMMAF amateur world champion back in 2016 and and made history by becoming the first female to headline an event for Bellator Europe at the 3Arena two years ago. Another big night lies ahead for the Saintfield woman.