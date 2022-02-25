Play video

By UTV reporter Katie Andrews

Firefighters are to now attend emergency incidents in rural areas across Northern Ireland, following a campaign from grieving parents.

It comes after the tragic death of five-year-old Maggie Black, who died in December while waiting over an hour for an ambulance.

Her family called a relative who is a local firefighter and a crew was dispatched to help with the initial medical response prior to the ambulance arriving.

Maggie's mother Sheenagh launched a petition in memory of her daughter, calling for firefighters to attend emergency incidents in rural areas across Northern Ireland.

The petition - known as ‘Maggie’s Call’ - was accepted by the Health Minister on Friday.

"They have shown remarkable fortitude in the midst of unspeakable grief and it has been my privilege to share these plans with the family," Mr Swann said.

He continued: "Undoubtedly there is an overlap between the skills and capability of firefighters and the needs of the health bodies in Northern Ireland, including the ambulance service.

“Any potential for firefighters to utilise existing capacity and the skills they hold to secure better health outcomes is worthy of consideration.”

The Black family say they are keen not to turn Maggie's death into a blame game but rather say it’s a chance to create positive change.

Her parents hopes that ‘Maggie’s Call’ will ensure no other family goes through what they have and that rural communities aren’t left vulnerable in life threatening situations.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service apologised for the delay to the family and said that an internal review is being carried out.