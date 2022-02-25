A man who stabbed to death a burglar in a “gross over reaction” of self defence when two men broke into his home has been jailed for four years.

David Matchett was handed an eight-and-a-half-year sentence for manslaughter and will serve half his term on release under supervised licence conditions.

Craigavon Crown Court Judge Patrick Lynch QC said he accepted the defendant had been faced with a “frightening and unjustifiable assault” in his own home.

However, the judge said, “the court cannot shy away from the fact that a young man who should have had his whole life to look forward to is now dead". Matchett, who turns 31-years-old on Saturday and is from Upper Greenwell Street in Ards, had initially been charged with the murder of Reece Leeman.

However, that was not proceeded with after prosecutors accepted a guilty plea to manslaughter. Jailing Matchett, the judge said the case emphasised, “although no emphasis is needed….the dangers of wielding a knife” where events and the resulting “tragic consequences” can go far beyond initial intentions.

David Matchett was sentenced at Craigavon Crown Court.

Mr Leeman was just 21-years-old when on 15 March 2019, when he and his friend Robert McQuaide, also 21, decided to rob Matchett’s stash of cannabis they knew he kept in his kitchen.

Pulling their clothes up over their faces, McQuaide knocked loudly on the front door of Matchett’s then home on Kyle Street in east Belfast. As soon as Matchett opened the door, McQuaide “pinned him to the wall” by his throat while his accomplice demanded “give us the weed and no one gets hurt".

However, when McQuaide went to the kitchen to grab the drugs, the defendant armed himself with a large kitchen knife. Mr Leeman was stabbed a total of six times but according to a pathologist, the cause of his “rapid death” was a 24cm wound which would’ve required “no more than moderate force” to go penetrate his chest wall and his heart. Jailing Matchett, Judge Lynch outlined that the plea to the lesser offence of manslaughter had been accepted by the prosecution on the basis that because of the traumatic situation he was faced with, coupled with Matchett’s “intellectual limitations” and diagnosed learning difficulties, “the defendant did not form the necessary intent for murder.”

Giving his reaction to the sentencing, Detective Inspector McArthur from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team said: "This was a senseless loss of life.

"Reece was just 21 years old when his life was ended. It’s almost three years on and his family and friends are, understandably, still trying to come to terms with their loss. “I can only hope that today’s sentencing sends out a clear message that we will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts.”