Video report by UTV reporter Daniel Duffy

A statue commemorating the late William Dunlop, the motorcycle racer who died tragically in 2018, has been unveiled in Ballymoney by members of the Dunlop family.

Williams's brother, uncle and partner were all in attendance at the event as a large crowd gathered to pay their respects to the legendary racer.

William Dunlop was just 32 years old when he died at the Skerries 100 event in Dublin.

The Dunlop memorial garden also contains a statue of William's father Robert. Dunlop's Brother Michael described it as a "great honour" to have his family commemorated in his local town, and hoped it would be a site of memory for fans and family in the years ahead.

UTV Live's Daniel Duffy reported from Ballymoney on Friday, and spoke to members of the Dunlop family about the significance of the unveiling.