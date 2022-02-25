'Peace in Ukraine' rally to be held at Belfast City Hall

A rally calling for "peace in Ukraine" in to be held in Belfast.

The event, which begins at City Hall at 6pm, has been organised by Ukranians nationals who live in Northern Ireland.

Those behind the rally say it is a peaceful protest "show our support, love and peaceful solidarity to Ukraine and its people."

In a message advertising the event on Facebook, organisers said:

"We are against war. We are for peace in Ukraine.

"Don't kill our families. Don't kill the children, don't kill our Ukranian people! Do not destroy our Ukraine. NO WAR!

"Call on the people of Russia for PEACE!"

The organisers are also urging people from all communities, regardless of their nationality, to join the rally and show solidarity for Ukraine

One of those looking to attend the rally is Oksana Wilson, a Ukranian who lives in Richhill in Co Armagh.

Oksana Wilson has been keeping in contact with her family throughout the day via video calls. Credit: UTV

She has been left fearing for the safety of her daughter and grandsons back in Ukraine.

Yesterday, a similar rally was held outside the Irish Parliament in Dublin protesting against the Russian invasion.

The crowd chanted, waved Ukrainian flags and carried placards attacking the full-scale invasion launched by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

They were joined briefly by Taoiseach Micheal Martin, who stopped to talk to some of those who had gathered on Kildare Street.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar also attended the rally. Credit: UTV

Ada Pungas, who lives in Balbriggan in Co Dublin, said that her family were still in Ukraine.

She said that people at home were trying not to panic. "Panic has worked for Putin.

"That's what he wants," she said.

"We pray for our army and we trust our army."

She said that the entire world needs to support Ukraine against actions of Russian and Mr Putin.

"If he cracks Ukraine, he will never stop. His goal is to destroy all of Europe."