Prince Charles and Camilla are to visit the Republic of Ireland on a three day visit.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will be in Ireland from March 23 to 25.

It is part of a global tour of visits to be taken by different members of the royal family as part of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen, who currently has Covid, reached her Platinum Jubilee on February 6, becoming the first British monarch in history to do so.

She called time on her overseas travel a number of years ago, leaving the duties to other family members.

Jubilee tours abroad have long been carried out in celebration of the Queen's milestone anniversaries.

The monarch's Jubilee is being celebrated with national festivities in the UK on a four-day bank holiday weekend in June.