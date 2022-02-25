Two more people have died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours the Department of Health has reported.

It brings the death toll for the last two weeks to 20.

The department also announced 2,068 new infections since yesterday, with 15,987 in the preceding fortnight.

There are 485 Covid positive patients in Northern Ireland hospitals.

There are eight confirmed coronavirus patients in intensive care, with 10 places available across Northern Ireland.

Hospital occupancy is rated at 107%, with 10 sites over capacity.

The total number of deaths due to Covid-19 now stands at 3,197.