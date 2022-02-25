Ulster star Michael Lowry will start at fullback against Italy in his six nations debut, as coach Andy Farrell makes a series of changes to his team for Sunday's game at the Aviva Stadium.

The Ulster 15 replaces Hugo Keenan as part of an attacking back three with Connacht's Mack Hansen moving to the right-wing.

Leinster's James Lowe comes back into the left-wing position he played in November's test series.

The other big team news is Joey Carbery starting at 10 despite captain Johnny Sexton returning to fitness. Sexton only makes the bench with Carbery retaining the out half jersey he wore in the defeat against France two weekends ago. Munster flanker Peter O'Mahony will captain the starting team on Sunday.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has given his squad an experimental feel this weekend. Young Leinster Lock Ryan Baird will partner Tadhg Beirne in the second row, and highly-rated Munster scrumhalf Craig Casey is preferred over his provincial teammate Conor Murray as replacement scrumhalf.

Lowry's fellow Ulster players Kieran Treadwell, Rob Herring and James Hume also make the matchday 23 starting on the bench. Hume is the centre substitute for the starting partnership of Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose, with Connacht's Bundee Aki rested for the game against Italy.

The game is screened live on UTV on Sunday from 2.15pm.