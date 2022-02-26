Play video

A Bangor-based dancer's ode to Belfast, inspired by some of Belfast's most-well known sights and locations, has gained international acclaim from Venice to Manhattan.

Oona Doherty’s multi-award winning play has been selected to be the first dance show to run at Manhattan’s Irish Arts Centre after its £45million facelift. Hard to be soft - A Belfast Prayer is a contemporary dance show cut down to four episodes.

Oona, 36, described what started out as a piece to pay tribute to the people of Belfast became something more.

“Originally it was about and for the people of Belfast, but it's also been on tour since 2017, so I think it's also just about class and people in struggle as well,” she told UTV. Oona was born in London to Irish parents who moved to live in Belfast when she was 10-years-old. She believes this gave her a dual perspective on the city and its residents as both a local and an outsider . “I remember going to primary school in the town, and it was like a different language,” Oona explains.

“I couldn't understand what the people were saying.”

Oona soon drew inspiration from the city she now calls home.

Her interpretation of her upbringing told through stylised movement and dramatic choreography offers a unique perspective of life in Belfast.

Episode two of Hard to Be Soft introduces the Sugar Army, a group of "brave and vicious teenage girls" that Doherty took inspiration from the girls of Saint Louise’s School on the Upper Falls Road in west Belfast, who were dubbed the "brown bombers". “In my mind, Hard to Be Soft is the sequel to my previous show Hope Hunt, and it is a kind of a meditation on joy riders and hoods," said Oona. The movement instilled in her choreography was drawn from observing people on the streets of Belfast.

“I was just sitting looking out the windows in Blinkers in the town and watching all those characters who walked past. And that's where it came from.” Oona believes the way a lot of young men walk around Belfast with a swagger and an air of bravado is indicative of their fear.

It is those mannerisms she became known for portraying on stage herself. “It's the rhythm of fear. When you have a wee bit of fear, but you're trying to not show that you're afraid you start to act like a peacock.

"The way they move their feet in the town and drink their Red Bull and all. That's fear that rhythm.” Despite receiving accolades from publications like the New York Times and the Guardian, Oona does not let the success go to her head.

“I think you're doomed if you’re like, ‘I'm going to make a show so I can be in the paper.’ Then you're doomed and the show is doomed,” she said. “Every move you do has to be the most important move you've ever done. Every studio rehearsal has to be the most important thing you've ever done.” Oona's next show, Navy Blue, promises to be her biggest yet and will come home for the Belfast International Arts Festival next Autumn.