Irish League: McMenamin hat-trick puts Glentoran on top

A Conor McMenamin hat-trick has put Glentoran back at the top of the Irish Premiership.

Mick McDermott's side gained an assured 4-2 win over Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

At eight minutes it was the Lurgan blues in the lead but Conor McMenamin soon equalised. Then after half time Glenavon were back on top with a goal from Peter Campbell.

But Jay Donnelly answered with an equaliser and moments later another McMenamin goal reached past keeper James Taylor and on to the back of the net. That was followed by yet another McMenamin goal.

Glentoran lead Cliftonville by one point after the Reds recorded a 3-1 North Belfast derby victory over Crusaders.

Midfielder Declan Caddell was sent off but even with 10 men the Crusaders got level thanks to Josh Robinson. But Cliftonville edged to victory through goals from Ryan Curran and Levi Ives.

Portadown beat Warrenpoint Town 1-0 at the bottom of the table. Harry Anderson had the only goal of the match.

At the Showgrounds Coleraine and Ballymena United drew 1-1, and at Stangmore Park, Larne got the better of Dungannon Swifts 2-0.