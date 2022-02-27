Play video

Here's the latest Northern Ireland news headlines from UTV.

The West has declared a string of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The latest include cutting a number of Russian banks out of the SWIFT system for international payments and restricting the Russian central bank's international reserves.

New sanctions are leading to fresh fears that fuel prices will continue to surge, and what the knock on effects will be to the cost of living.

Meanwhile, the Irish foreign affairs minister has said he hopes the world, is seeing the first step towards the ending of war, ahead of talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials.

It comes as Simon Coveney confirmed that the Republic of Ireland will close off its airspace to all Russian aircraft, and called on other EU countries to do the same.

Elsewhere, there was a show of unity among politicians on Saturday for the funeral of DUP MLA Christopher Stalford.

Mourners, who included representatives from Northern Ireland's main political parties, heard how a visionary in politics had been lost.

And in the latest update from the Department of Health, there have been three further covid-related deaths.

It also recorded a further 1,552 new cases.

Sunday marks the two-year anniversary of the first Covid case reported in Northern Ireland.

And in sport Ireland hammered Italy, with Ulster's Michael Lowry the star.