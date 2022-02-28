Play video

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie says his meeting with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson last year was about the possibility of the now DUP leader re-joining the UUP.

He said he spotted an opportunity to poach a political heavyweight and the two held a meeting.

Mr Beattie added that if his version of events was disputed, he was willing to publish his WhatsApp messages as proof.

He said he had approached a number of people in the summer of last year and did so based on soundings he had received. He said it was not speculative.

He said he did not want to be engaged in a "spat" and he only wanted to "put the record straight".

He said his "integrity was important" to him and he would do all he could to show he was an "open and honest politician".

I remained quiet last week, and I think I was right to remain quiet because of Christopher Stalford's funeral. It was the right thing to do.

"But as I was staying quiet others were having quiet digs at me by saying Beattie was just being speculative on firing messages to MPs, MLAs and councillors all over the place, which was absolutely false."

“If somebody wants to challenge me on my integrity, then I will do everything I have to do to make sure people know that I am an open and honest politician who's standing here giving the version of the truth which is the truth," he said.

Asked for his account of events, Mr Beattie added: "The reality is this, I made an approach to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and asked him if he would consider rejoining the Ulster Unionist Party.

"From that approach, we organised a meeting where we sat down together and we talked about what my approach was all about.

"As far as I am concerned, as the Ulster Unionist Party leader, I saw what was an opportunity to look to get an MP into the party at a time of great flux within the DUP.

"I had a meeting to discuss that, but that never came to fruition, and as far as I am concerned, that is the story as it stands."

Last week, Sir Jeffrey denied that he had any plans to rejoin the UUP, after he was defeated in a DUP leadership battle last year which saw Edwin Poots briefly take over as leader.

He said he was told he would be welcome in the UUP, but “respectfully declined”.

Sir Jeffrey was defeated for the DUP leadership by Edwin Poots in May of last year.

When asked if he had discussions about leaving the DUP and joining the UUP, of which he is a former member, he said: “I never had any such intentions or plans.

“At the time, I was approached, and it was made clear I would be welcome in the UUP, but I respectfully declined.

“Any discussions I had with the UUP focused on the future of unionism and the need for closer unionist cooperation."

Meanwhile, DUP minister Gordon Lyons has refused to engage in what he described as the "tittle tattle" about the matter.

"What I'm focused on is the future, I'm focused on how we build a stronger Northern Ireland," he said.