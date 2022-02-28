Four charged over woman's death and crash in Dundonald

Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a 27-year-old woman in Dundonald in June last year and a road crash on the same date.

The woman was found and later pronounced dead after an ambulance was called to an address in the Ardmore Avenue area in the early hours of Thursday 1st June 2021.

Police separately discovered evidence of a crash on the Comber Road at around the same time - officers discovered a black BMW at the scene, and later determined that people involved in the crash had left the scene in a Suzuki car.

After a long police inquiry into both incidents, charges were made on Monday evening.

The PSNI outlined that a 26-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and a number of other driving offences.

Two other men, aged 32 and 33, and a 45-year-old woman have also been charged with a number of offences, including perverting the course of justice.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old woman has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The accused are now due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on 24 March 24.