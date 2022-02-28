Freeze on public transport fares as cost of living spirals

Public transport fares will be frozen in Northern Ireland, due to the spiralling cost of living, the infrastructure minister has announced.

Nichola Mallon says the move comes amid concerns about growing pressures on households.

She said that she hopes it will help reduce the impact of inflation on families.

"Public transport will not add pressures to those spiralling costs for people on my watch," said the minister.

"As leaders we absolutely must do all in our power to help our communities and particularly through the current living cost crisis.

"That said, I also hope that this measure may also encourage more people to use public transport as we make Northern Ireland a sustainable place to live, work and socialise."

Earlier this month, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey announced a freeze in Housing Executive rents, citing the same concerns.