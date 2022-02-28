Play video

A Ukrainian woman who has been living in Northern Ireland for five years is planning to personally deliver much needed supplies to those fleeing the war in her home country.

Efforts are underway in communities across Northern Ireland to respond to the plight of the hundreds of thousands desperately trying to survive since Russia attacked just days ago.

Provisions are being gathered at drop-off points, including one in Lisburn where Irina Fuga is helping to coordinate the emergency response.

“When I received a call from my mum, I couldn’t believe it. I was terrified,” she told UTV.

“Her first words were: ‘Irina, this is happening, it’s war in Ukraine.’”

Explaining her plan to now travel to the Ukrainian border to deliver the provisions, she broke down as she said simply: “I need to see my people.”

The generosity of friends and neighbours will hopefully play some small part in easing the suffering of those displaced by war, but it has already had an impact on how Irina sees life in Northern Ireland.

“When I came here, it was with no family,” she said.

“I’m still here with no family. I always was feeling, even when someone was asking me do you have any family here, I said: ‘No, I’m just here by myself.’ But now I feel like I have the biggest family here.”

Irina is not alone in watching what is happening in her native land with pain and despair, praying for loved ones caught up in the conflict.

Many Ukrainians, in Northern Ireland and around the world, are desperately hoping for safe reunions with family.

(Maia Mikhaluk/PA) Credit: Maia Mikhaluk/PA

Nina Cojocar will next week fly from Northern Ireland to try to be with her children in Ukraine.

“I’m worried not just about my town, my kids, I’m worried about all Ukraine because it’s mine,” she said.

“We are like brothers and sisters, all Ukrainian people. And of course, like everybody, I’m worried and I am with them. I am here, but my heart, my mind, is with Ukraine.”

Ways to help from home

Donate to reputable non-profit charities

If you can afford it, donating money to reputable non-profits will go a long way to supporting those on the ground.

Unicef The Red Cross International Rescue Committee

Write to your MP

Writing a letter to your local MP can help urge the government to do more to help the Ukraine during the invasion.

Support local journalism

The fact we’re so up to date with what’s happening in Ukraine is largely down to the tireless work of journalists reporting on the ground. The Kyiv Independent, Expres and Sevodyna are all examples of Ukrainian newspapers.

Educating yourself on the history and nuances of the crisis from respected sources before speaking about it online will help tackle disinformation.

Join a peace protest

This might not seem as direct a way to help Ukrainians as, for example, donating money – but it could still have a big impact.

Joining a peace protest (if you are able to do so and feel comfortable being in a crowd) is a public way of showing your support for the people of Ukraine, and putting pressure on those in powerful positions to help those affected.

Protesters show their support for Ukraine outside of Belfast City Hall Credit: Pacemaker

Donate items locally

Donation points are being set up across the UK and Ireland to help collect items for refugees, including non-perishables, blankets, sleeping bags, winter clothes, toiletries, and baby supplies.

Volunteers are also needed to help sort through the items and pack them up to send them overseas. Keep an eye on social media for details of collection points near you.