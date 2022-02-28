One more death recorded in latest coronavirus figures for Northern Ireland
One more person who tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland has died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.
It brings the official death toll to 3,208.
According to the latest figures, there have also been another 1,908 confirmed cases of the virus.
There are currently 454 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland.
Six of them are in intensive care.