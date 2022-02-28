Play video

DUP minister Gordon Lyons refused to engage in what he described as the "tittle tattle" linking party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson with a switch to the Ulster Unionist Party.

Last week Sir Jeffrey denied that he had any plans to rejoin the UUP, after he was defeated in a DUP leadership battle last year which saw Edwin Poots briefly take over as leader.

He said he was told he would be welcome in the UUP, but “respectfully declined”.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said he initiated the meeting last June and that he understood it was organised to discuss Sir Jeffrey joining his party.

He told the BBC: "I was the person who initiated to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to ask him did he want to come and have a chat because I would welcome him back into the Ulster Unionist Party, and he did not say no and we met up and we discussed it.

"There was absolutely conversations about how do we promote the brand of unionism which I was trying to promote. There was no conversation about parties joining together or parties working together or indeed forming a new party. This was about my messaging.

"The invite was to come and think about coming to consider rejoining the Ulster Unionist Party so that is what the conversation was about. Everything we talked about was in that vein.

"At that time we were having a conversation because my sense was he was not happy."

Mr Lyons said he would not be commenting on any speculation and said his party was focused on the future and the upcoming Assembly election.

"I've nothing further to add to what Sir Jeffrey said last week, I'm not going to add to the tittle tattle," the economy minister said.

"What I'm focused on is the future, I'm focused on how we build a stronger Northern Ireland.

"I actually want unionists to come together and to work together so we can assure Northern Ireland is in a more sound and stable political footing."

Sir Jeffrey was defeated for the DUP leadership by Edwin Poots in May of last year.

However, Mr Poots was forced out of the role within weeks following an internal party revolt over agreements he had made with the government on bringing in language legislation.

When asked if he had discussions about leaving the DUP and joining the UUP, of which he is a former member, he said: “I never had any such intentions or plans.

“At the time, I was approached, and it was made clear I would be welcome in the UUP but I respectfully declined.

“Any discussions I had with the UUP focused on the future of unionism and the need for closer unionist cooperation."