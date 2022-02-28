NI communities rally behind Ukraine with emergency supply donations

Collection points have sprung up all over Northern Ireland as local communities rally behind Ukraine.

From Antrim to Kilkeel people are donating supplies of food, clothing for the relief effort.

One local Romanian national, who is helping with the emergency supplies, says he's overwhelmed with the generosity.

"My heart is in Ukraine as well," Andrei Burlacu told UTV.

"My grandfathers were from there and I've been so many times myself, living just two kilometers off the border.

"Ukraine is a beautiful country, we spend loads of time there as well, and we can't believe what's happening at the moment."

It comes as the EU announced that it will close its airspace to Russian airlines, fund supplies of weapons to Ukraine and ban some pro-Kremlin media outlets in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ireland had announced earlier on Sunday that it would close its airspace to Russian planes.

The measures, which commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she expected to be endorsed, would mark the first time the 27-nation bloc finances the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to a country under attack.

Ireland will "constructively abstain" from the planned delivery of arms to Ukraine.

Taoiseach Michael Martin tweeted ahead of the formal announcement of the latest European response to the escalating crisis in Ukraine.

He said "Ireland's humanitarian response will not be found wanting".