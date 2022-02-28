The IFA have confirmed that the Northern Irish football sides, including the national football team and club teams, will not compete in any international matches against Russian teams for "the foreseeable future".

In a statement put out on Monday afternoon the IFA confirmed this included the U-21 Euros qualifier that was due to be played next month.

The IFA also extended a "strong message of support to our friends in Ukraine".

The IFA's decision follows similar decisions taken by the FA's of Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland. There have been a number of national teams who have stated their refusal to play against Russia given the invasion of Ukraine.

The move came just before FIFA moved to ban Russia from taking part in all international matches.