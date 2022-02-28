Posthumous tribute to Strabane nurse who died on Covid frontline

Play video

A posthumous tribute has been paid to a NHS nurse from Co Tyrone who paid the ultimate price in the battle against coronavirus.

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, Pat McManus continued to nurse on the frontline despite being clinically vulnerable, but he contracted Covid-19 and died.

Pat, 60, was a native of Strabane and has now been posthumously awarded the Freedom of the Borough by Derry City and Strabane Council. He had been an NHS nurse for 40 years, working initially in Northern Ireland before transferring to England.

In April 2020, he was nursing in Stafford’s County Hospital, part of University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust.

Pat lived with Multiple Sclerosis which made him clinically vulnerable, but he declined a sheltered role and insisted on serving on the frontline.

His courage would cost him his life - and he died in the Royal Stoke Hospital.

Pat's sons Adrian, Kevin and Stephen were at the Guildhall in Londonderry on Monday to see his bravery and selflessness recognised.

"It's very humbling," Kevin said. "It's such a big honour, and it's an honour that we don't take lightly. We fully appreciate the gravity of this award and we're so pleased."

Adrian said the last two years had been hard for the family, but the award would add to the pride they already felt in their father.

Stephen added: "We're here receiving this award for our father, but there were thousands upon thousands of workers who worked in the NHS and in health care systems around the world doing the same thing.

"Luckily he's been recognised quite significantly for it, but I do think it's very important that everyone is recognised for their contributions as well."

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Graham Warke hoped the honour would give some comfort to his family and friends.

"It is a huge honour for Council to have this opportunity to recognise the contribution that Pat McManus has made throughout his life to caring for others," Alderman Warke said.

"He was determined to continue that service despite the significant personal risks early in the pandemic."