A forthcoming performance of Swan Lake by the Royal Moscow Ballet company has been cancelled by the Millennium Forum venue in Londonderry, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The show was due to go ahead in Derry on Wednesday, but has been axed at short notice.

A string of other planned performances have already been cancelled by venues across the UK and Republic of Ireland, including at the Helix in Dublin and the National Opera House in Wexford.

A statement from the Millennium Forum said it had taken “the difficult decision” as “the safety and consideration of our customers is our main priority”.

It recognised that “the company is made up of many different nationalities, with many from Ukraine” and expressed “regret” over the impact of the decision on the dancers, crew and promoter, describing them as “great friends of the Forum for many years now”.

The statement added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time.

“We would appreciate your patience as we contact all patrons to arrange for refunds as soon as possible.”

The multi-national Royal Moscow Ballet has been touring Ireland for over 10 years.

A company statement said: “The company is – and has always been – made up of different nationalities and on the 2022 tour, we have Russian nationals, Ukrainians, Belarussians, Uzbekistan nationals, Japanese, Irish and Polish cast and crew, who have travelled, worked and lived together for years.”

It added: “They are young artistes who just want to perform the art form they love and have done since childhood; they bear no political leanings whatsoever and remain united as a group and as friends and wish only to spread the joy of their art form and culture throughout Ireland as they have done for the last 10 years.

“We hope this helps to clarify the diversity of our ballet company and that we don’t carry any political message on this tour.”

Set to Russian composer Tchaikovsky’s score, Swan Lake is one of the world's most famous ballets.