“Tittle tattle” is how the DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has described talk of his party leader potentially joining the UUP last year. But it’s now more than that.

Doug Beattie has broken his silence about the meeting. Speaking in Tandragee before heading on a trip to Brussels, the UUP Leader has confirmed to journalists that he did contact Sir Jeffrey Donaldson last year to say he would be welcome to rejoin the UUP.

Mr Beattie says he told his party chairman Danny Kennedy that he was making an approach to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in the first two weeks of June, and that Mr Kennedy was kept informed about the meeting which followed.

Doug Beattie has described the meeting with the now DUP Leader as long and insists that it was “quite clear” what the discussion was about - that there was “no discussion about a new party”, that there were “no discussions about unionist unity”.

Mr Beattie says he is the leader of the UUP and it was the values of his party that he was promoting to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Obviously nothing came of the June meeting and Mr Beattie says Sir Jeffrey didn’t say he would join the UUP, but he also didn’t say he wouldn’t.

Doug Beattie says “events overtook” what was discussed, with the rapid downfall of Edwin Poots as DUP Leader and Sir Jeffrey’s renewed chance at the top DUP job.

The UUP Leader has confirmed that he has “documentary evidence” that he approached Sir Jeffrey and that a meeting took place.

That evidence is in the form of text messages. Doug Beattie has indicated if his integrity is challenged over the whole affair, he will publish the messages.

However, Doug Beattie is also at pains to state that the leak of the meeting didn’t come from him and that he had no intention of talking about it. But someone has put the information into the public domain and Mr Beattie says he is being forced to discuss it by the media. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has branded his chat with Doug Beattie as a vehicle for discussing unionist cooperation in the face of the protocol and that he politely declined an offer to join the Ulster Unionists.

But there’s now more detail to the “tittle tattle”. Doug Beattie says the meeting was not about unionist unity. He says, he said. There isn’t much dignity in picking over who said what.