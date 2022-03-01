A DUP councillor has been suspended from the party following his arrest.

Newry Mourne and Down District Councillor William Walker was arrested in the Co Down area last month on suspicion of grooming a child.

The arrest was first revealed by Belfast Live.

Police said a 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming on Tuesday 22 February.

He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A DUP spokesman said: “William Walker has been suspended from membership pending the outcome of the police investigation.”

Mr Walker represents the Rowallane area on Mourne and Down District Council.

The council has been approached for comment.