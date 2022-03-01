Date confirmed for NI's £200 home energy support payments

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has announced that payments from the £55m Energy Payment Support Scheme in Northern Ireland will start being paid from 10 March 2022.

A one-off payment of £200 is being made to provide support for people struggling to meet rising energy costs due to the global fuel crisis.

It will be made automatically to around 280,000 eligible people in receipt of specified benefits, through existing payment channels and without the need for an application.

Minister Hargey said: “The rising cost of living and soaring increases in energy bills continues to have major impact on people who are finding it harder to cope. Many are struggling to afford essentials, such as heating their homes and paying for their electricity.

“As Communities Minister, my top priority has always been to support people.

“I therefore secured £55m which will ensure 280,000 eligible people and families will see payments of £200 starting to be received into bank accounts next week.”

The minister added: “This much needed support of £55m is in addition to schemes we already have in place.

“These include the Affordable Warmth and Boiler Replacement Schemes, Cold Weather Payments, Discretionary Support and the Winter Fuel Payment which has paid out over £51m this winter to more than 290,000 older people. My department also provided a £2m contribution to an Emergency Fuel Payment Scheme, operated by Bryson Care.

“During these difficult times, I would encourage people to contact the Department’s Make the Call service which is in place to connect people with the benefits, supports and services to which they are entitled. To 'Make the Call', you can phone 0800 232 1271; text ADVICE to 67300; visit nidirect.gov.uk/makethecall or email makethecall@dfcni.gov.uk.”