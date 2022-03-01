Part of a Belfast road has been closed following an 'explosion at an ATM machine'.

The Ballysillan Road, in the north of the city, has been shut with people asked to avoid the area.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said: "The Ballysillan Road is currently closed between Silverstream Gardens and Oldpark Road affecting traffic for school runs and people going to work due to an explosion at an ATM machine.

"Police are currently examining the scene and advice is to avoid the area."

Bus services were diverted in the area with motorists asked to seek alternative routes.

Forensic officers were at the scene on Tuesday morning.

A police spokeswoman said: "The Ballysillan Road is currently closed between Silverstream Gardens and Oldpark Road due to an ongoing incident."