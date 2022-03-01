Five more Covid-related deaths among latest NI statistics

Five more people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.

Four of the deaths occurred in the last 24-hour reporting period, while occurred prior to that time, but had not yet been reported.

It brings the official death toll to 3,213.

According to the latest figures, there are currently 473 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland.

Five of them are in intensive care.

Hospitals are still coming under significant pressure, with bed occupancy said to be at 107% - 206 beds occupied beyond capacity.

Another 2,567 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been notified in the last 24-hour reporting period.