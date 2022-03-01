Man charged under NI’s new domestic violence legislation

A 37-year-old man has become one of the first people to be charged under new domestic violence legislation recently introduced in Northern Ireland.

Campbell Jackson, from Milltown Park in Strabane, is charged with breaching a Non-Molestation Order by contacting his pregnant former partner, which was “aggravated by reason of involving domestic abuse, contrary to the Domestic Abuse and Civil Proceedings Act”.

The alleged incident is said to have occurred on 28 February – just one week after the new domestic violence amendments became law.

Jackson appeared before District Judge Bernie Kelly via video-link from police custody at Armagh Magistrates Court.

A detective constable told the court the charge could be connected to the accused.

He explained that the victim alerted police after her ex-partner contacted her around 5.30am asking why she was up, followed by two calls that she ignored.

The court heard that she then sent a text to Jackson asking why he was contacting her and that he responded with an abusive video-call, accusing her of taking drugs while pregnant.

The victim asked him to stop contacting her and warned she was calling police.

Jackson then sent Snapchat messages telling her: “Go ahead and call police. I’m not afraid of the truth.”

Officers located Jackson at the Bannville House Hotel in Banbridge, where he was arrested for breaching the Non-Molestation Order.

The detective opposed bail on the grounds of a high risk of reoffending.

A defence barrister contended: “There doesn’t appear to be any evidence of threatening behaviour.”

However, Judge Kelly cut in, stating: “I’m past the point of reminding lawyers against diminishing domestic abuse.

“You will know that part of this charge flowed from our most recent piece of legislation and you will be aware in Crown Court, the sentence can be 14 years for this sort of behaviour.

“When this lady got a Non-Molestation Order, it was to protect herself. He, according to the charge, ignored that court order by continuing to make contact, causing her significant upset and fear.”

She warned: “Do not try to diminish it by virtue of the fact he did not actually lay hands on her. It is still a significant charge.”

While the judge was speaking, Jackson became visibly agitated, shaking his head while rocking back and forth.

The defence stressed the defendant has been on bail since the end of January and that he resides some distance from the victim.

“He is willing to comply with any conditions imposed which the court feels are appropriate,” the defence added.

Judge Kelly said: “It is slightly rich for the defendant to tell me he will abide by any conditions when he has allegedly disobeyed another court order. That is a fairly strong indication that he doesn’t believe in court orders, nor in doing what they tell him.

“Thankfully with the most recent legislation, parliament has decided to elevate domestic violence to its proper place, where it will be taken much more seriously than it has up to now.”

She continued: “This lady is pregnant, which adds to her vulnerability. The last thing she needs while pregnant is to be placed under this sort of strain. That’s even leaving out the fact this was around 5am, when people are asleep in their beds.”

Throwing out the application, Judge Kelly concluded: “I do not consider this man a suitable candidate for bail.”

Jackson will appear again by video-link on 24 March.