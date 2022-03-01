A Belfast man has gone on trial accused of arranging the killings of two men, Edward Burns and Joseph Jones, whose bodies were found in different parts of the city on the same day in March 2007.

Gerard Lagan, 43 and originally from Butler Walk in Belfast, appeared in the dock of Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday morning.

He has an address at Ratheen Close in the Tallaght area of Dublin and was extradited from the Republic of Ireland to face trial.

He denies the murders.

It is the Crown case that Lagan was in mobile phone contact with the victims a short time before their gruesome deaths.

The scene where Edward Burns' body was found on the Falls Road in west Belfast. Credit: Pacemaker

Edward Burns, 36, was shot in the head at point blank range and his body was found in a car park near a GAA club at Bog Meadows off the Falls Road on the morning of 12 March 2007.

Three hours later, the body of 38-year-old Joseph Jones was found in an alleyway in Ardoyne.

He had been bludgeoned to death with a spade and had to be identified by his fingerprints.

The Diplock, no jury trial – presided over by judge Mr Justice O’Hara – heard the prosecution contend that cell site analysis of a phone number allegedly attributable to Lagan placed him close to each murder scene and to the movements of a Ford Focus car allegedly linked to the murders and driven by a man named as Declan Smith.

Prosecuting QC Frank O’Donoghue also alleged that mobile phone evidence put Lagan in contact with a man named as Gerard Mackin.

The Crown contends that Mackin was also involved and had driven the Skoda Superb belonging to one of the victims - Edward Burns - to the Ballyhill Road where it was set on fire.

“There is no evidence to assert who shot Edward Burns,” Mr O’Donoghue told the court, but he added that the Public Prosecution Service would seek to prove that the victim left his girlfriend’s house after he received a call from a phone number ending 413 and attributable to Lagan.

The senior lawyer added: “It is the Crown case that the 413 telephone was contacting Edward Burns to bring him to the scene of his eventual murder.”

The court further heard details of how another man – Damien O’Neill – was found on the Falls Road bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound to his neck and left shoulder.

He was picked up by a driver who had to brake and swerve to avoid him and taken to the nearby Royal Victoria Hospital where the bullet was eventually removed.

Mr O’Donoghue said, having been forensically examined, it was the opinion that Edward Burns and Damien O’Neill had been shot with the same gun - which demonstrated the men were “shot in the same geographical area with the revolver and within a very short space of time”.

The court also heard details of the 413 phone number being used to contact Joseph Jones three times before his killing.

“It is the prosecution case that these calls were intended to and were successful in bringing Mr Jones to the scene of his murder,” Mr O’Donoghue said, adding that a burnt spade and broken handle were recovered from the same alleyway where the body was discovered.

The trial, scheduled at last up to a month, continues.