Questions have been raised over the Stormont finance minister's use of his official car for private business.

TUV leader Jim Allister asked Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy if he used his official ministerial car for business on 6 February 2022.

The minister confirmed he did so and reimbursed his department costs of £4.36.

“Publicly funded ministerial cars are supposed to be used by ministers solely for official business," Mr Allister said.

"It is clear that they are not to be used for private business. “Yet on Sunday February 6, 2022 Sinn Fein Finance Minister, Conor Murphy, used the department’s official car to attend a GAA match in Armagh as a private citizen. “When caught out he refunded a paltry £4.36 to the department. Taxis must be very cheap in County Armagh."

Mr Allister has raised further questions with the department over the use of the car last month asking him to explain how the journey met the policy.

“I am also asking if there have been other occasions when the minister has used the official car for private business and, if so, when,” he said.

Asked for a response, both the Department of Finance and Sinn Fein said Mr Murphy had reimbursed costs for the journey he took.