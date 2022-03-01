A woman has died after her condition deteriorated in an ambulance while she waited for admission to a Northern Ireland hospital for around eight hours, UTV understands.

Hospital staff and paramedics treated the woman in the ambulance outside the Ulster Hospital while she waited for a bed to become available.

The hospital said everything was done to try and save the woman's life and it was reviewing the incident.

The trust said hospitals had been under severe strain.

Hospitals have been under huge pressure. The latest figures from the Department of Health show overall hospital capacity to be at 107%. There are 206 beds occupied over the capacity.

Ten hospitals - including the Ulster - are above capacity.

In a statement, the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust said it was "very saddened that an elderly lady died in the Ulster Hospital’s Emergency Department yesterday evening".

"The patient’s condition deteriorated while she was being treated in an ambulance, where she was being cared for by both ambulance staff and medical staff from the hospital.

"The patient subsequently died in the emergency department."

The statement continued: "Our medical and nursing staff did everything possible to resuscitate the patient in the emergency department.

"The Emergency Department had been under extreme pressure all day, as it has been for many months.

"Sustained pressures are being experienced in all of the emergency departments across Northern Ireland, resulting in patients having to wait longer than we would like for admission to hospital.

"The South Eastern Trust has been in contact with the lady’s family. We would like express our deepest condolences to them.

"The Trust is carrying out a review."