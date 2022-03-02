A Fire Service chief said he was determined to go ahead with an initiative dubbed 'Maggie's Call' despite threats of legal action from the Fire Brigade's Union.

The initiative was to see on-call firefighters respond to cardiac calls alongside the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Health Minister Robin Swann announced Maggie's Call in February.

It was brought about by the family of five-year-old Maggie Black who died in December 2021 in Carnlough, Co Antrim, after waiting more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive.

"I can confirm that the work associated with Maggie’s Call, at Carnlough Fire and Rescue Station, began at 5pm on Saturday 26 February 2022 and continues," Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Peter O’Reilly said.

"This work has been inspired by the brave family of young Maggie Black. Their efforts have been backed by over 23,000 local people in a petition, and we are determined to support similar local communities who would also like to see their local community Firefighters answer ‘Maggie’s Call’ and be mobilised to save more lives," he added.

"We will continue to meet with the representative bodies of Firefighters to determine how best to progress ‘Maggie’s Call’ to all NIFRS Fire & Rescue Stations."

Responding during Health Minister Questions in the Assembly, Mr Swann said he was aware of correspondence between the chief fire officer in regards to legal issues that had been raised by the Fire Brigades Union in regards to Maggie's Call.

"It's unfortunate that it would stall what has been, I think, a very proactive campaign by Maggie Black's family and a willingness in the Carnlough brigade and the station as well to roll that out as quickly as possible," he said.

MLA Mervyn Storey pressed Mr Swann to give an assurance that fire stations would be given adequate training and every resource put in place to ensure no liability to fire officers.

The minister responded: "I can give the member that commitment because this was actually a joint initiative between Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and it was actually the ambulance service that were providing that training and it was specifically for cardiac response.

"That was the boards. The chairs of both organisations working together to make sure that both were satisfied that what was being provided was up to a standard that provided them with the reassurance as boards that they could provide me with that reassurance that they were content with what is the aim of Maggie's Call, to make sure we can get people seen as quickly as possible."