Murder investigation launched following report of stabbing in West Belfast

A murder investigation has been launched following the report of a stabbing in West Belfast.

Police say they were called to a property in the Filbert Drive area of the city on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “We received a report, just before 11.50pm, that a man had been stabbed at a property in the Filbert Drive area of West Belfast.“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.“Sadly, a man was pronounced dead a short time later. A woman has been arrested and is currently in custody assisting with our enquiries.“Our enquiries are at any early stage. However, I would appeal to anyone with information about this incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1950 of 01/03/22.”